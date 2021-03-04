Breaking News Live Updates March 4, 2021: Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK on Tuesday continued seat-sharing talks with their respective key allies BJP and Congress for the coming Tamil Nadu assembly elections but no outcome emerged. Also Read - 8 Persons Injured in Knife Attack in Sweden, Police Suspect Terrorism

While a senior BJP leader said the party wanted to finalise the pact before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s expected visit later this week, the state Congress said the talks with DMK were cordial. Also Read - Infosys, Accenture Say Will to Bear Coronavirus Vaccination Costs of All Indian Employees

The ruling AIADMK, which has already sealed its deal with PMK allotting it 23 seats, held talks with BJP, whose delegation included Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and party’s state election in-charge. Also Read - Code of Conduct: EC Asks Petrol Pumps to Remove Hoardings With PM Modi's Photos Within 72 Hours

It also continued discussions with actor Vijayakant-led DMDK on sharing of the seats for the April 6 polls.

The AIADMK side was represented by senior leaders including K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam, party sources said.

A senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said the party wanted to clinch the seat-sharing deal before Shah’s expected visit on March 7 to the state for a public meeting where all the alliance leaders could share the dais.

However, there was no word on the seats sought by the BJP from the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear a batch of petitions filed by women officers for Permanent Commission in Indian Army and Navy, seeking a direction that contempt proceedings be initiated against those who had allegedly failed in their duty to comply with the SC’s earlier judgement.