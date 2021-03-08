Breaking News March 8, 2021 Live Updates: The second part of Parliament’s Budget session is set to begin from today, March 8. However, the duration is likely to be curtailed as most top politicians would be busy campaigning for the assembly polls. The annual budget of the Delhi government is likely to be “the biggest so far” and have provisions to promote patriotism, sources said. The Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session will also begin from today, with the budget likely to be presented on March 9. The budget for 2021-22 is expected to focus on key areas of health, education and infrastructure, including water supply, and new taxes are unlikely. Meanwhile, more election rallies and political drama is expected throughout the day in poll-hit states. Stay tuned to this live blog for the all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Today: Final Answer Key OUT, February Results to be Released Anytime Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

