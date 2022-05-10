Breaking News Live Updates May 10, 2022: Cyclone Asani, which developed over southeast regions of Bay of Bengal, intensified into a ‘severe cyclone’ on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, during the next 24 hours, as it moves closer to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast, the cyclonic storm is expected to weaken. It is unlikely to make landfall and it could skirt the coastal districts of these states in the next two days.According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday. Under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms, lightning and light rain are forecast over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim till May 12. In West Bengal, disaster management teams, police and KMC employees have been asked to stay prepared. Boats have been deployed at strategic locations. SDRF and NDRF, Coast Guard and Navy have also been alerted.Also Read - Curfew Imposed in Entire Sri Lanka With Immediate Effect: Police Spokesperson