Breaking News Live Updates May 10, 2022: Cyclone Asani, which developed over southeast regions of Bay of Bengal, intensified into a ‘severe cyclone’ on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, during the next 24 hours, as it moves closer to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast, the cyclonic storm is expected to weaken. It is unlikely to make landfall and it could skirt the coastal districts of these states in the next two days.According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday. Under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms, lightning and light rain are forecast over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim till May 12. In West Bengal, disaster management teams, police and KMC employees have been asked to stay prepared. Boats have been deployed at strategic locations. SDRF and NDRF, Coast Guard and Navy have also been alerted.Also Read - Curfew Imposed in Entire Sri Lanka With Immediate Effect: Police Spokesperson

Live Updates

  • 10:26 AM IST

    UP govt to open their office for UP residents living in Mumbai; office to look after their jobs, interests and other conveniences

  • 10:25 AM IST

    Cyclone Asani | 10 flights including from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai cancelled at Chennai Airport due to Cyclone Asani. Passengers were informed over the same yesterday.

    Severe cyclonic storm Asani is over west-central region & adjoining southwest region of Bay of Bengal. It is 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam Likely to move further northwest till tonight, thereafter it’ll recurve. Rainfall is likely over northern Andhra Pradesh including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari: Kumar, Duty Officer, Cyclone Warning Center Visakhapatnam

  • 9:09 AM IST

    Mohali Blast | Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condemns Mohali blast; tweets, “will punish culprits.”

    Meanwhile, a team of Punjab Police and Punjab Police commandos has been deployed outside Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters, Sector 77, SAS Nagar, where a minor explosion occurred last night.

  • 8:38 AM IST

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president, reports AFP

  • 7:03 AM IST

    Cyclone Asani | Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani moved with a speed of 12kmph in west northwest direction during last 6 hrs & is about 590 southwest of Puri & about 510 km south southwest of Gopalpur, Odisha: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar

  • 7:02 AM IST


    Death toll from an explosion at a luxury hotel in the old quarter of Havana rises to 40

    Crews continue to comb through the rubble of the Saratoga hotel, which was being renovated and had no guests at the time of the blast, apparently caused by a gas leak

  • 6:57 AM IST