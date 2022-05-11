Breaking News Live Updates May 11, 2022: Cyclone Asani has changed course and will likely move along the east coast between Yanam, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning before weakening, according to the India Meteorological Department, which issued a red alert for coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh. The cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy rainfall and extremely strong winds along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on Wednesday. There will be heavy rainfall at isolate places in coastal West Bengal as well. The storm is expected to weaken into a depression by Thursday morning, the weather office predicted. “We are expecting it to touch the coast on Wednesday morning,” said Ananda Kumar Das, in-charge of the weather bureau’s cyclone monitoring division. “The impact may not be very severe, but people still need to be prepared.”Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Andhra On Alert As Storm Likely To Hit Coast Near Machilipatnam; All Flights From Visakhapatnam Cancelled