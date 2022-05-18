Breaking News Highlights May 18, 2022: The Supreme Court has granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The order said, “Indrani Mukherjea has been in custody for six and half years. This case is based on circumstantial evidence. We are not making comments on the merits of the case. Even if 50 per cent of witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She is granted bail. She will be released on bail subject to the satisfaction of the trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukherjea would also be imposed on her.”Also Read - 12 Dead As Wall Collapses At Salt Factory In Morbi, Gujarat

Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid Row Highlights: SC Says Shivling Area to be Protected, to Hear Matter Again on May 19

Also Read - Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Today, Survey Concludes | Key Points

Live Updates

  • 11:20 PM IST

    UPDATES TO THIS LIVE BLOG ARE CLOSED

  • 10:47 PM IST

    Passenger Train Services Between India-Bangladesh To Resume From May 29

    Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh will resume from May 29, an official order said.

    The train services between Kolkata and cities in Bangladesh were suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

    The Railway Board has issued orders to resume Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express from Dhaka by Bangladesh Railway rake and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express from Kolkata by Indian Railways rake on May 29, 2022.

    The services of NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express will be started on June 1 following the scheduled virtual flagging off of Mitali Express by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Delhi’s Three MCD Bodies To Merge On May 22

    The three civic bodies of Delhi will merge into one Municipal Corporation on May 22 as the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 comes into force, according to a Union Home Ministry notification.

    The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation which each comprise 104 municipal wards and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation that contains 64 wards will be treated as one civic body – the Municipal Corporation of Delhi- from May 22, the notification said.

    The three municipal corporations that were trifurcated in 2012 by then Congress government in Delhi.

  • 10:19 PM IST

  • 9:56 PM IST

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow in Delhi on the issues of border security, Bhakra Beas Management Board and farmers’ protest: CMO

  • 9:08 PM IST

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Rupee Skids 17 Paise To Record Low Of 77.61 Against USD

    The rupee declined by 17 paise to close at its fresh lifetime low of 77.61 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and concerns over aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

    A stronger greenback in the overseas markets and crude oil prices surging over 1 per cent to USD 113 per barrel also weighed on the local unit.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    We want a candidate from Congress this time. We are talking to the CM regarding it. Last time it was Guru ji (Shibu Soren) who was sent and this time it should be someone from Congress: Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur in Ranchi on candidate for Rajya Sabha election

  • 7:49 PM IST

    Sri Lanka | Unemployed people protesting at Galle face in Colombo are given free meals amid the crisis

    People have started giving donations in cash and goods to us for the protestors demanding resignation of the President: Akushla Fernando, who distributes meals to the people

  • 7:30 PM IST