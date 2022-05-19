Nithari Killings Case: CBI Court Sentences Surender Koli To Life Imprisonment

Breaking News Live Updates May 19, 2022: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who resigned from the party last week, have joined the BJP on Thursday. Addressing the media after being inducted by BJP national president JP Nadda at party headquarters in New Delhi, Jakhar remarked it was not easy to leave his now-former party of 50 years, which, he said, three generations of his family served. The Congress was pushed out of power in Punjab by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in March this year. Currently, the Sonia Gandhi-headed outfit is in power on its own in only two states: Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Gyanvapi Masjid Controversy Ahead of Dhaakad Release: 'There's Lord Shiva...'