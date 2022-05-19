Breaking News Live Updates May 19, 2022:  Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who resigned from the party last week, have joined the BJP on Thursday. Addressing the media after being inducted by BJP national president JP Nadda at party headquarters in New Delhi, Jakhar remarked it was not easy to leave his now-former party of 50 years, which, he said, three generations of his family served. The Congress was pushed out of power in Punjab by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in March this year. Currently, the Sonia Gandhi-headed outfit is in power on its own in only two states: Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Gyanvapi Masjid Controversy Ahead of Dhaakad Release: 'There's Lord Shiva...'

Live Updates

  • 9:31 PM IST

    ‘Congress broke my heart’: Sunil Jakhar after joining BJP

  • 8:29 PM IST

    37 people evacuated from Sievierodonetsk amid heavy shelling | Five of those evacuated were children, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said. According to him, the evacuation was “beyond difficult” due to Russia’s non-stop heavy shelling of Sievierodonetsk, The Kyiv Independent reported.

  • 8:27 PM IST

  • 7:59 PM IST

    Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with PM Modi | US President Joe Biden would travel to Japan for the second in-person Quad summit during which he would hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his national security advisor said.

  • 7:51 PM IST

  • 6:34 PM IST

    South Korean, Russian nuclear envoys hold talks over phone on North Korea | The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia held phone talks to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea’s COVID-19 outbreak and missile tests, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Nithari Killings Case: CBI Court Sentences Surender Koli To Life Imprisonment

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Delhi: Fire breaks out in forest area near Majnu Ka Tila; 2 fire tenders at the spot | A fire broke at a forest area near Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tilla. Two fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    Indrani Mukerjea to be released from Byculla jail today | Day after getting bail, Indrani Mukerjea is likely to be released from Byculla jail. Indrani Mukerjea will be released after she furnishes bail bond of Rs 2 lakhs.

  • 3:28 PM IST