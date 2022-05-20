Allahabad High Court Resumes Hearing In Gyanvapi Mosque Row

Breaking News LIVE Updates May 20, 2022: The Supreme Court of India is likely to consider the interim inquiry report submitted by the three-member committee that was constituted by the top court to look into the allegations of widespread and unauthorised surveillance of politicians, journalists, activist among others using Pegasus spyware in January this year. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is likely to take up the interim report submitted by the committee headed by former Supreme Court Justice RV Raveendran. The Apex court will also resume hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque on Friday. Hearing the case on Thursday, SC asked the lower court, before which the proceedings are pending, not to take any further action in the case till then.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday