Breaking News LIVE Updates May 20, 2022: The Supreme Court of India is likely to consider the interim inquiry report submitted by the three-member committee that was constituted by the top court to look into the allegations of widespread and unauthorised surveillance of politicians, journalists, activist among others using Pegasus spyware in January this year. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is likely to take up the interim report submitted by the committee headed by former Supreme Court Justice RV Raveendran. The Apex court will also resume hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque on Friday. Hearing the case on Thursday, SC asked the lower court, before which the proceedings are pending, not to take any further action in the case till then.

Live Updates

  • 1:52 PM IST

    Mumbai court sends Arif Abubakar Shaikh & Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, suspects in the D-company case involving Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, to 14-day judicial custody

  • 12:51 PM IST

    Uttarakhand government has reduced the time at which the offline registration for Char Dharm Yatra can be done prior to commencing it from 1 month to 1 week. Registration is being done at 20 places on the travel routes: State Tourism Secretary

  • 12:50 PM IST

    Allahabad High Court Resumes Hearing In Gyanvapi Mosque Row

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Maharashtra | Nine people including driver and labourers in killed in a collision between two trucks on Chandrapur-Mul road Chandrapur district

  • 12:09 PM IST

  • 11:56 AM IST

    When Lalu Yadav was Rail minister,he made dozens of people to donate land in return for Group-D jobs to someone else & then used to get it gifted from them to himself after 5-6 yrs.This was the modus operandi:BJP leader Sushil Modi on CBI raids at multiple locations of Lalu Yadav

  • 11:13 AM IST

  • 10:41 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at Tharad, Banaskantha to review the works of the Bharatmala Project Sanchar-Santalpur phase of the Amritsar-Jamnagar economic corridor.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    Maharashtra | Five people have died due to drowning in Chaskaman Dam in Khed Tehsil of Pune district

  • 9:58 AM IST