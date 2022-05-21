Dominica Withdraws Illegal Entry Case Against Mehul Choksi

Breaking News LIVE Updates May 21, 2022: The Supreme Court on Friday transferred proceedings of the suit by Hindu parties seeking worshipping rights at Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque to a district judge while ordering its May 17 interim order to protect the ‘Shivling’, purportedly discovered during the survey, and free access to Muslims for ‘namaz’ should continue. A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha, said taking in view of the complexity of the issues involved in the suit and the sensitivity, the suit before the Civil Judge, Senior Division, Varanasi should be tried before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service. It said the May 17 interim order will remain operational for eight weeks, after the District Judge’s decision in the matter. Meanwhile, Associate professor of Delhi University’s Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a ‘Shivling’ found inside Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex, police said. Ukraine, Russia claimed to have captured Mariupol on Friday in what would be its biggest victory yet in its war with Kiyv, after a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin the “complete liberation” of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol — the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance — and the city as a whole, spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine.Also Read - Delhi To Get Respite From Heatwave; IMD Predicts Rainfall, Hailstorm In North India Over Next 5 Days