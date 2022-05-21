Dominica Withdraws Illegal Entry Case Against Mehul Choksi

Breaking News LIVE Updates May 21, 2022: The Supreme Court on Friday transferred proceedings of the suit by Hindu parties seeking worshipping rights at Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque to a district judge while ordering its May 17 interim order to protect the ‘Shivling’, purportedly discovered during the survey, and free access to Muslims for ‘namaz’ should continue. A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha, said taking in view of the complexity of the issues involved in the suit and the sensitivity, the suit before the Civil Judge, Senior Division, Varanasi should be tried before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service. It said the May 17 interim order will remain operational for eight weeks, after the District Judge’s decision in the matter. Meanwhile, Associate professor of Delhi University’s Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a ‘Shivling’ found inside Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex, police said. Ukraine, Russia claimed to have captured Mariupol on Friday in what would be its biggest victory yet in its war with Kiyv, after a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin the “complete liberation” of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol — the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance — and the city as a whole, spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine.Also Read - Delhi To Get Respite From Heatwave; IMD Predicts Rainfall, Hailstorm In North India Over Next 5 Days

Live Updates

  • 1:52 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao at his residence in Delhi.

  • 1:28 PM IST

  • 1:01 PM IST

    West Bengal | Calcutta HC dismissed petition of TMC candidate(for WB polls)Alo Rani Sarkar on May 20& questioned her nationality as she was in possession of documents of being Bangladeshi national

    She had filed petition challenging result that had declared BJP’s Swapan Majumder victorious.
    The High Court also directed that a copy of the order be shared with the Election Commission for taking action against Petitioner.

  • 12:10 PM IST

    Delhi Government Inducts Two Robots In Its Firefighting Fleet

    Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said that these robots will also be capable of releasing high water pressure at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute.

  • 11:38 AM IST

  • 11:23 AM IST

    Karnataka | One person died and three were critically injured after a car rammed them while they were walking on the footpath in Banashankari police station area near Kathriguppe circle: DCP West, Bengaluru

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Dominica Withdraws Illegal Entry Case Against Mehul Choksi

    Citing Antigua Police Report Backing Mehul Choksi’s Abduction Claim, Dominica Drops Case Against Bizman

  • 10:29 AM IST

    PM Modi Pays Tributes To Former PM Rajiv Gandhi On Death Anniversary

  • 10:01 AM IST

    We need to go much more aggressively to the large mass of people, to 60-70% of people who don’t vote for the BJP and we need to do it together: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in London, on 20th May, when asked that why is BJP winning elections and Congress is not

    “Polarisation & total dominance of media…Also, RSS has built a structure that has penetrated into the large mass. Opposition parties & Congress need to build such a structure,” he added.

  • 9:07 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India’s contingent at the Deaflympics at 9:30am today.