Breaking News LIVE Updates May 22, 2022: In a move to control the rising inflation, the Ministry of Finance on Saturday notified export duty on 11 iron and steel intermediates and lowered import duty on three key raw materials for steel production and three inputs for making plastic items. The duty revision is effective from Sunday. To reduce the cost of domestic production of steel products, import duty on coking coal, anthracite (high energy coal), coke and semi-coke, and ferronickel has been lowered to zero. The Centre also announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The government will also provide a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Meanwhile, following the reduction of excise duty by the Centre, the Rajasthan and Kerala governments also announced a tax cut on the prices of petrol and diesel. While Rajasthan reduced Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre, Kerala announced a cut in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 respectively. Meanwhile, Australia’s centre-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he quickly conceded defeat despite millions of votes yet to be counted because an Australian leader must attend a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Also Read - PM Modi Heaps Praise On Thomas Cup Truimph By Indian Badminton Team, Says Not A Small Feat