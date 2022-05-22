Breaking News LIVE Updates May 22, 2022: In a move to control the rising inflation, the Ministry of Finance on Saturday notified export duty on 11 iron and steel intermediates and lowered import duty on three key raw materials for steel production and three inputs for making plastic items. The duty revision is effective from Sunday. To reduce the cost of domestic production of steel products, import duty on coking coal, anthracite (high energy coal), coke and semi-coke, and ferronickel has been lowered to zero.  The Centre also announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The government will also provide a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Meanwhile, following the reduction of excise duty by the Centre, the Rajasthan and Kerala governments also announced a tax cut on the prices of petrol and diesel. While Rajasthan reduced Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre, Kerala announced a cut in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 respectively. Meanwhile, Australia’s centre-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he quickly conceded defeat despite millions of votes yet to be counted because an Australian leader must attend a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Also Read - PM Modi Heaps Praise On Thomas Cup Truimph By Indian Badminton Team, Says Not A Small Feat

Live Updates

  • 11:29 AM IST

  • 10:37 AM IST

    UP | Eight people killed after a jeep carrying 11 people rammed into a stationary truck on NH28 in Siddharthnagar dist

    CM expresses deep condolences on the loss of lives in the road accident. He has given instructions to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident

  • 10:37 AM IST

    Irrespective of whether players win a medal or not, PM Modi always encourages them by directly connecting with them. Interactions with the PM are quite consistent. He follows the players and the sport: Chief Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand

  • 10:08 AM IST

  • 9:26 AM IST

    Two killed after scooter rams into borewell drilling machine in Jharkhand

    Two girls have been killed after the scooter they were riding rammed into a borewell drilling machine in Jharkhand’s Godda district, police said on Sunday.

    The accident took place on Mahagama-Pathargama road in Mahagama Police Station area on Saturday when the duo was on the way to Godda town, around 22 km away.

    The rider lost control over the two-wheeler and hit the borewell drilling machine, a police officer said.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    Maharashtra | NCB Mumbai yesterday seized 864 Kg (8,640 bottles) of Codine-based cough syrup at Bhiwandi, Thane and intercepted two persons along with one pickup vehicle & a two-wheeler.

  • 9:18 AM IST

    Assam | Rescue & relief operation underway in flood-affected villages of Hojai district

    Several teams deployed for operation. We’ve rescued over 500 people till now. Many didn’t want to leave their homes so we took relief & ration materials to them: Mahip Mourya, Inspector, NDRF

  • 8:30 AM IST

    Odisha | Two members of a cow vigilante outfit sustained injuries in firing by alleged cow traffickers in Mayurbhanj district. Police detained the cattle-laden truck and initiated a probe into the incident. 11 persons were arrested: Manoranjan Biswal, ASP, Rairangpur

  • 7:43 AM IST

    Gurugram housing society management fined Rs 4L over dog bite incident
    A consumer forum in Gurugram has imposed a fine of nearly Rs four lakh on the management of a housing society and its security agency in connection with the lapse of safety that led to a dog bite incident.

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Centre To Provide Rs 1.10 Lakh Cr Additional Subsidy To Protect Farmers From Rising Fertilizer Prices

    : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the government has protected farmers from the rise in prices of fertilizers globally and an additional amount of Rs 1.10 lakh crore is being provided besides Rs 1.05 lakh crore already sanctioned in the Union Budget 2022-23.
    The Minister, who made a series of tweets, also announced a reduction of central excise duty on petrol and diesel and said the government is committed to ensure that prices of essential items are kept under control.