Breaking News LIVE Updates May 23, 2022:  A district court in Varanasi has completed the hearings of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case (no-693/2021 Rakhi Singh Vs UP government and others) on Monday and reserved a decision on it for Tuesday (May 24). The district court was hearing the matter since all the related files were transferred to it on Saturday in compliance with the Supreme Court’s May 20 order of shifting the trial from the civil judge (senior division) court. District government counsel (civil) Mahendra Prasad Pandey said the district judge court will on Monday make clear the points on which the hearing would start. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court bench said District Judge should decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi. A Varanasi court had directed the sealing of a spot in the complex after being told that a Shivalinga was found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the court-appointed advocate Commissioner during the survey. The appeal was filed by the Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque challenging an order of Allahabad High Court permitting a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct survey, and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for right to worship.Also Read - Not Just Shivling But Hanuman Too: Gyanvapi Photo Dating Back To 1868 Suggests

On May 20, while hearing the petition of AIM Committee, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the survey order passed in the Gyanvapi mosque case and transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees from civil judge (senior division) to the district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the ‘complexities’ and ‘sensitivity’ of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

Live Updates

  • 4:11 PM IST

    Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Government of Gujarat signs MOU with Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago & Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) to set up India’s First Carbon Market. The market will provide a growth-friendly approach to tackling climate change.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Japan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a round table with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Mosque matter | Hearing of the arguments complete, Varanasi court reserves the decision until tomorrow.

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Hearing LIVE: 4 out of 5 plaintiffs are present in the courtroom — Lakshmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Path.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Hearing LIVE: Former court commissioner Ajay Mishra has not been allowed inside the court. Court employees have said that only those whose name will be in Vakalatnama will be allowed inside the Court-room.

  • 2:15 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Hearing LIVE: Senior Advocate Maan Bahadur Singh has been engaged to represent the Hindu party today assisted by Advocate Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain. The Muslim side will be represented by Adv Raees Ahmed and C Abhay Yadav

  • 2:12 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Hearing LIVE: Varanasi Distinct Judge Dr AK Vishvesha begins hearing civil suit in Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Hearing LIVE: Former Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Kulpati Tiwari to file a new petition seeking right to worship ShivaLinga stated to be found in the Wazukhana of Gyanvapi Mosque.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Hearing LIVE: Hearing in Gyanvapi Mosque case likely to take place after 2 PM in Varanasi District Court.

  • 12:56 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case Hearing LIVE: District and Sessions Judge of Varanasi, Dr AK Vishvesha will shortly begin hearing the civil suit by Hindu parties seeking worshipping rights inside Gyanvapi mosque. The court will decide the application for maintainability of the suit filed by the Muslim side first