Gyanvapi Case Updates: The Varanasi District Judge on Monday reserved the order in the Gyanvapi mosque case. The verdict is expected to come today. In an environment of 'secrecy', the court proceedings lasted for about 40 minutes on Monday. While the Hindu side has sought scrapping of the Places of Worship 1991 Act, Muslim lawyers argued for the case to be quashed. Days after the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi mosque case from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, the Varanasi court began hearing the civil suit filed by Delhi-based Hindu women on Monday afternoon. The Supreme Court said that looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle the case. It also clarified that it is not casting any aspersion on the civil judge (senior division) who was earlier dealing with the suit. The top court was hearing a plea by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, against an order by a Varanasi court for a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.