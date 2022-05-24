Gyanvapi Case Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday attended the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders in Tokyo, where he said that the Quad has gained a significant place on the world stage in a short span of time. “Despite the adverse situation of Covid-19, we’ve increased our coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation & other areas. It has ensured peace, prosperity & stability in Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi said at the summit. He also referred to the Quad’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. “Our mutual cooperation is encouraging achieving a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region,” he said. PM Modi was welcomed by US President Joe Biden, among other world leaders. It’s wonderful to see you again in person, Biden told Modi. The Quad summit is being attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia’s newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Flights Delayed For Second Day at IGI Airport, Airlines Issue Passenger Advisory | Tweets Inside

Also Read - Linga – A Doorway to No-thing

Also Read - Gurgaon Asks Private, Corporate Offices to Work From Home Amid Heavy Rains. Deets Inside

Live Updates

  • 8:38 AM IST

    Jharkhand IAS Pooja Singhal case: Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at six locations in Ranchi, Jharkhand and one location in Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Sources

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Quad meet critical for continued cooperation: Joe Biden

    Speaking at the Quad Leaders’ Summit, US president Joe Biden highlighted that this meeting is critical for the continued cooperation between the Quad countries. Focusing on the idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he stressed that the Quad has a lot of work to do pertaining to security and combating the pandemic. Hitting out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, he emphasised that the US shall continue to work with its partners. He also expressed fears that the global food crisis may worsen as Russia has blocked Ukraine from exporting foodgrains.

    Joe Biden affirmed, “The US will be a strong, steady and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have.”

  • 7:51 AM IST

    Quad Made Important Place in Short Span, Ensured Peace In Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

    Highlighting that the Quad’s scope has become extensive despite COVID-19 challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mutual trust, and determination of the members countries including the US, Australia and Japan is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers.In his opening remarks before the Quad Leaders Summit, PM Modi said, “Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad’s scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers.””At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged – it is the shared goal of all of us,” he added.

  • 7:14 AM IST

  • 6:28 AM IST

    Earthquake | Magnitude 4.3 earthquake in Qinghai, China. Depth: 72 km, Location: 687km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh: National Center for Seismology