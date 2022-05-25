Bharat Bandh Live Updates: All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has announced a ‘Bharat Bandh’ today, May 25. The Bandh is called in protest against the centre for not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC). In addition to this, they are also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors. The bandh has attracted support from Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, along with the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and all its affiliated organisations.Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Who Is Calling It and Why

Key demands of the BAMCEF are:

  1. No use of EVMs in elections.
  2. Caste-based census.
  3. SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector.
  4. Guaranteed MSP for farmers.
  5. No implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR.
  6. Resumption of the old pension scheme.
  7. Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
  8. No displacement of tribal people under the garb of environmental protection.
  9. Making vaccination optional.
  10. Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Live Updates

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Centre Allows Duty Free Import Of 20 Lakh MT crude Soyabean, Sunflower Oil

    To provide required relief to consumers, the Central Government on Tuesday exempted customs duty and agriculture infrastructure development cess on 20 Lakh metric tonnes yearly import of crude soyabean and sunflower oil.According to the Finance Ministry notification, the order will come into force on May 25, 2022, and shall cease to apply after March 31, 2024.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Texas Mass Shooting | US flag shall be flown at half-staff at WH &upon all public buildings, at all military posts, naval stations, naval vessels of Federal Govt in Columbia& throughout US, until May 28 as mark of respect for victims of shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas: President Biden