Bharat Bandh Live Updates: All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has announced a ‘Bharat Bandh’ today, May 25. The Bandh is called in protest against the centre for not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC). In addition to this, they are also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors. The bandh has attracted support from Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, along with the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and all its affiliated organisations.Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Who Is Calling It and Why

Key demands of the BAMCEF are: