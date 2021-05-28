Breaking News LIVE Updates May 28, 2021: As continues to reel under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is reporting more than 2 lakh fresh infections since a few weeks. Black fungus cases are on a rise in states with several declaring it a notifiable disease. Meanwhile, most states struggle for continuing the COVID-19 vaccination drive, especially for the 18-44 age group amid a shortage of vaccines. The Centre has asked states and UTs to continue with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till June 31 and termed it “important” for bringing down the number of active cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal today to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Stay tuned to this blog for the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - ‘Restrictions Needed’: Home Ministry Asks States, UTs to Extend COVID Containment Measures Till June 30