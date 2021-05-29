Breaking News LIVE Updates May 29, 2021: As continues to reel under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is now reporting under 2 lakh daily fresh infections, after over six weeks. Black fungus cases are on a rise in states with several declaring it a notifiable disease. Meanwhile, most states struggle for continuing the COVID-19 vaccination drive, especially for the 18-44 age group amid a shortage of vaccines. A large number of villages in Odisha’s Bhadrak and Jajpur districts were inundated due to flash floods in the river Baitarani and its tributaries while a swollen river Subarnarekha, triggered by incessant rain under the impact of cyclone Yaas. A total of seven persons were killed due to cyclone Yaas in Bihar, even as moderate to heavy rainfall was received in most parts of the state because of a low-pressure area that has been formed across the state. Stay tuned to this blog for the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - India Extends International Flight Ban Till THIS Date. Details Inside