Breaking News LIVE, May 3: Muslims across India and many other countries are set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with zeal and grandeur on Tuesday. The festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. Devotees in large numbers, across India, offered namaz on Eid-Ul-Fitr. People of the Hindu community also celebrated the festival of Akshaya Tritiya in India. Meanwhile, Addressing the Indian community in Berlin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that of the total real-time digital payments that took place throughout the world in 2021, 40 per cent took place in India. PM Modi today also held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. In Ukraine, Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.

