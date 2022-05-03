Breaking News LIVE, May 3: Muslims across India and many other countries are set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with zeal and grandeur on Tuesday. The festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. Devotees in large numbers, across India, offered namaz on Eid-Ul-Fitr. People of the Hindu community also celebrated the festival of Akshaya Tritiya in India. Meanwhile, Addressing the Indian community in Berlin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that of the total real-time digital payments that took place throughout the world in 2021, 40 per cent took place in India. PM Modi today also held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. In Ukraine, Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.Also Read - World Asthma Day 2022: Early Signs and Symptoms You Should Watch Out for

Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world. Also Read - Viral Video: Newly-wed Bride and Groom's Running Race Leaves People Surprised | WATCH

Also Read - BJP Leaders Share Video of Rahul Gandhi in Kathmandu's Famous Pub, Twitter Has Split Opinion | Watch

Live Updates

  • 11:30 AM IST

  • 11:30 AM IST

    Gujarat| Congress MLA from Khedbrahma, Ashwin Kotwal, resigned from the Gujarat assembly

  • 10:57 AM IST

    Maharashtra | Magistrate Court in Shirala, Sangli had issued a non-bailable warrant against MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 6, in connection with a case of 2008 u/s IPC 143, 109, 117, 7 in the Criminal Amendment & 135 of the Bombay Police Act.
    Despite the Court asking the Mumbai Police Commissioner to arrest & bring MNS chief Raj Thackeray before the court in the non-bailable warrant, the Mumbai Police has not executed the order yet.

  • 10:34 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti.
    “Many congratulations to the countrymen on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. Lord Parashurama is revered for his valour along with mercy and compassion,” tweeted the Prime Minister in Hindi today.
    In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Wishing you all a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. Best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya. I pray that this special day brings prosperity in everyone’s lives.”
    “Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity,” PM Modi said extending his wishes on Eid.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    Rajasthan| Ruckus in Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate area

    The situation is under control, flag march will be held. Action will be taken according to the law. Police personnel received minor injuries. We’re looking into it (on flag hosting incident): Navjyoti Gogoi, Police Commissioner, Jodhpur

  • 10:01 AM IST

  • 10:01 AM IST

    Delhi | One 32-yr-old absconding person, Sunil, accused of rape under POCSO Act & murder, fired on Police last night when asked to surrender while coming from Alipur-Narela Rd. Police fired back in self-defence; accused sustained bullet injury on his knee: DCP Outer North Brijendra Yadav

    The accused was shifted to the hospital for treatment. 1 CMP, 1 live cartridge & 1 empty cartridge was recovered: DCP Outer North Brijendra Kumar Yadav

  • 9:30 AM IST

  • 9:10 AM IST

    Jharkhand| FIR filed against independent MLA Saryu Roy under Official Secrets Act& 409/379/411/120B &420 IPC at Doranda PS on complaint of state Health dept (Health Under-Secretary): Ranchi Police

    Matter pertains to Roy’s allegation on Health Min Banna Gupta misusing COVID funds

  • 8:36 AM IST

    PM Modi’s Europe Visit | PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Copenhagen, Denmark today. He will meet Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen & exchange MoU after holding delegation-level talks. He will later be participating in the business roundtable, attending a community event & meeting Queen Margrethe II for dinner