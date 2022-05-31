Breaking News Live Updates, May 31, 2022: Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, less than 24 hours after his security cover was scaled down. Moose Wala’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack which is suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora told reporters. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder after which two gangsters were arrested in Moga in connection with the case. Following political pressure, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced a judicial probe into the incident.Also Read - No One Came to Help Sidhu Moosewala After He Was Shot, Say Locals | Watch Video