Breaking News Live Updates, May 31, 2022: Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, less than 24 hours after his security cover was scaled down. Moose Wala’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack which is suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora told reporters. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder after which two gangsters were arrested in Moga in connection with the case. Following political pressure, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced a judicial probe into the incident.Also Read - No One Came to Help Sidhu Moosewala After He Was Shot, Say Locals | Watch Video

Also Read - Explained: What is AN-94 Assault Rifle Used In Sidhu Moosewala Murder And Deadlier Than AK-47 | Watch Video

Also Read - Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead, Take A Look At What His Last Instagram Post Said - Watch Video

Live Updates

  • 9:32 AM IST

    Moose Wala’s post-mortem report

    Around two dozen entry and exit bullet wounds were found on the body of the late singer. According to reports, excessive bleeding could have resulted in his death. Injury to internal organs of the deceased was found and a bullet was also found from the skull bone. Four types of ammunition were fired at Moosewala–0.30 bore, 9mm, 7.62mm, and 0.45 bore. Viscera samples have been sent for further examination.

  • 8:32 AM IST

  • 7:49 AM IST

    Navjot Singh Sidhu’s team slams AAP government in Punjab

    Taking to Twitter, the team of Navjot Singh Sidhu recalled that the incarcerated leader had advised the AAP government and CM Bhagwant Mann to not politicise the police by scaling down the security way back on May 6. It added, “We wish CM had listened… Rest in Peace”.

  • 6:49 AM IST

    Another Punjabi Singer Gets Death Threat

    After the tragic murder of Sidhu Moosewala, another singer Mankirt Aulakh received death threats on social media, allegedly by the Gounder gangster group.

  • 6:36 AM IST

    Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Noida Sector 7

    “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A total of five fire tenders present at the spot,” Sanjeev Kumar, Fire Safety Officer said.

  • 6:28 AM IST