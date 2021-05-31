Breaking News LIVE Updates May 31, 2021: As continues to reel under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is now reporting under 2 lakh daily fresh infections, after over six weeks. Black fungus cases are on a rise in states with several declaring it a notifiable disease. Many states are also extending their lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, several states are struggling for continuing the vaccination drive, especially for the 18-44 age group amid a shortage of vaccines. Stay tuned this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Which States Have Extended Lockdown, Which Have Eased Covid-Related Restrictions? Complete List Here