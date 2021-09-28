Breaking News LIVE Updates Sep 28, 2021: Seeking to create mass awareness for adoption of climate resilient technologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation 35 crop varieties with special traits on Tuesday. During the virtual ceremony, he will also inaugurate the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Monday. On the occasion, Modi will distribute the Green Campus Award to agricultural universities and interact with farmers who use innovative methods, before addressing a gathering, it added. The PMO noted that the crop varieties with special traits have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition. Thirty-five such varieties have been developed in 2021, it said. These include a drought tolerant variety of chickpea, wilt and sterility mosaic resistant pigeonpea, early maturing variety of soybean, disease resistant varieties of rice and bio-fortified varieties of wheat, pearl millet, maize and chickpea, quinoa, buckwheat, winged bean and faba bean, the PMO said.Also Read - CDC Leader Adds People With Risky Jobs to COVID Booster List | Deets Here

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics such as the rising number of fresh COVID-19 cases and dengue cases in India, along with the heavy monsoon rains that have been wreaking havoc in some states. Also Read - Vaccination Deadline Arrives for New York Healthcare Workers | Details Here