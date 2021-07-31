Breaking News LIVE Updates July 31, 2021: The number of active coronavirus cases in India registered an increase for the third consecutive day yesterday with 44,230 new COVID cases. The 555 fresh fatalities include 190 from Maharashtra and 128 from Kerala. Meanwhile, PM Modi will address the IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy at 11 am today via video conferencing. Also, heavy monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India with flooding and landslides witnessed in a few parts. IMD issued a ‘red alert’ in Rajasthan, predicting very heavy rains in many districts of the state, while it issued an ‘orange alert’, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in almost half of Madhya Pradesh. An ‘orange alert was also issued for Delhi where the weatherman predicted moderate rain on Saturday leading to possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, and major traffic disruptions. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Kerala Coronavirus: Over 20,000 New Covid Cases For Fourth Straight Day, Central Team Rushed