Top Recommended Stories

live

Breaking News LIVE: NIA Raids Underway Across 6 States In Crackdown On Khalistani Gangster Nexus

Breaking News Live Updates: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday said it is conducting major raids across 6 states belonging to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla Gangs.

Updated: September 27, 2023 10:15 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News Live Updates: February 19
Breaking News Live Updates: September 27

Breaking News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate several development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crores at Chhotaudepur in Gujarat to commemorate 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Wednesday. The various projects include village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts. In the meantime, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) highlighted India-China relations that have gone through cycles of conflict and cooperation over nearly 75 years and said that the relationship between the two nations has not been easy.

Trending Now

“I was the ambassador in 2009, right after the global financial crisis, till 2013. I saw the change of guard in China, and then I came to the US. It has never been an easy relationship. It always had its share of problems,” Jaishankar said at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from India and around the world.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    JP Nadda Appoints S Selvaganabathy as Party Chief of Puducherry

  • Sep 27, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi to Attend Event in Gujarat

    Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Preparations underway as PM Narendra Modi will participate in an event marking celebration of 20 years of the vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, shortly

  • Sep 27, 2023 9:09 AM IST

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar signs MoU with poll authority of Seychelles to expand ‘cooperation’

  • Sep 27, 2023 9:08 AM IST

    NIA Conducts Raids in 6 States

    The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday is conducting major raids across 6 states in 3 cases at 51 locations belonging to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla Gangs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>