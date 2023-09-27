live

Breaking News LIVE: NIA Raids Underway Across 6 States In Crackdown On Khalistani Gangster Nexus

Breaking News Live Updates: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday said it is conducting major raids across 6 states belonging to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla Gangs.

Breaking News Live Updates: September 27

Breaking News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate several development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crores at Chhotaudepur in Gujarat to commemorate 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Wednesday. The various projects include village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts. In the meantime, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) highlighted India-China relations that have gone through cycles of conflict and cooperation over nearly 75 years and said that the relationship between the two nations has not been easy.

“I was the ambassador in 2009, right after the global financial crisis, till 2013. I saw the change of guard in China, and then I came to the US. It has never been an easy relationship. It always had its share of problems,” Jaishankar said at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York.

