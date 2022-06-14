Breaking News LIVE Updates June 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald matter for Tuesday. On Monday, Gandhi was questioned by agency officials for several hours. He was given a lunch break after three hours, and went to meet his mother, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. After this, he returned to the ED’s headquarters where he was again questioned till late in the night. Gandhi reportedly corrected a few things in his statements, due to which he had to wait for more time at ED headquarters, according to sources. Gandhi was questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on the major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi, Questioned For Over 9 Hours in National Herald Case, Summoned by ED Again on Tuesday