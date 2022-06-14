Breaking News LIVE Updates June 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald matter for Tuesday. On Monday, Gandhi was questioned by agency officials for several hours. He was given a lunch break after three hours, and went to meet his mother, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. After this, he returned to the ED’s headquarters where he was again questioned till late in the night. Gandhi reportedly corrected a few things in his statements, due to which he had to wait for more time at ED headquarters, according to sources. Gandhi was questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on the major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi, Questioned For Over 9 Hours in National Herald Case, Summoned by ED Again on Tuesday

Live Updates

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi questioned by ED for over 10 hours Yesterday, Cong puts out show of strength

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper and was called to depose again on Tuesday, as his party protested across the country, alleging that the Centre was targeting the Opposition by misusing agencies.

    Gandhi, who appeared before a central probe agency for the first time for questioning, arrived at the ED office at 11.10 am on Monday accompanied by a battery of leaders including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and escorted by armed CRPF personnel. He was given an 80-minute break in the afternoon.

    He left the ED office around 11.10 pm after questioning.

  • 6:54 AM IST

    459 Cong workers, leaders detained while protesting during Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before ED

    The Delhi Police on Monday detained 459 Congress workers and senior leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, for not following police directions for the maintenance of law and order in the national capital, officials said.

    They also said that allegations of manhandling and injuries to protesting Congress leaders during police action will be diligently looked into.

    Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi took to the streets and several senior leaders were detained amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for a Satyagrah march against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of its former president Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

    The opposition party alleged that some of its leaders were manhandled by the police. It lashed out at the government for “not allowing” peaceful protests.

  • 6:30 AM IST

    Congress MPs Detained For Hours, Released After Rahul Gandhi Left ED Office

    Top Congress leaders detained on Monday during the party’s protest in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who was grilled by the ED in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, were released from various police stations after almost 11 hours.
    Sources said many Congress MPs who were detained for violating CrPC Section 144 were released around 11.30 pm soon after Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office after over 10 hours of questioning.

    The MPs who were detained for over 11 hours include Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Harish Rawat.