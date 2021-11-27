Breaking News LIVE Updates November 27, 2021: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is likely to address an important press conference at 12.30 pm today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will again visit Punjab today ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. A WHO panel named the variant omicron and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the delta variant. The WHO suggested omicron could pose greater risks than delta, which is the world’s most prevalent variant and has fuelled relentless waves of infection on every continent. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - New Covid Variant Threat: India Extends Travel Restrictions to THESE Countries. Full List Here