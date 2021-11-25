Breaking News Updates November 25, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh today. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over ₹ 10,050 crore. The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land. The completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and the work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister had said that the project will boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. “Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism,” the PM had tweeted on Wednesday. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.Also Read - India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming 1st Test Match: Prediction, Preview, Team News - Where to Watch IND vs NZ - All You Need to Know About Today's Test