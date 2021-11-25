Breaking News Updates November 25, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh today. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over ₹ 10,050 crore. The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land. The completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and the work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister had said that the project will boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. “Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism,” the PM had tweeted on Wednesday. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.Also Read - India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming 1st Test Match: Prediction, Preview, Team News - Where to Watch IND vs NZ - All You Need to Know About Today's Test

Live Updates

  • 7:02 AM IST
    Tripura civic body polls for over 200 seats to be held today

    Elections for over 200 seats in municipal bodies of Tripura will be held on Thursday.
    Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) had announced the election to 20 urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation in all the eight districts in the state. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban local bodies earlier this month.
  • 6:45 AM IST
    France likely to announce Covid-19 boosters for adults today

    French health minister Olivier Veran, at a press conference on Thursday, is expected to announce that Covid-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults, local media has reported.