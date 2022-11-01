Breaking News LIVE, Nov 1: In wake of the bridge collapse over the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi that left over 140 dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the incident spot on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the incident. The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy. Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has declared statewide mourning on November 2 to pay homage to victims of the bridge collapse. This decision was taken in the meeting chaired by PM Modi.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Ashes of Mulayam Singh Yadav To Be Immersed Tomorrow

