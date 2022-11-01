Breaking News LIVE, Nov 1: In wake of the bridge collapse over the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi that left over 140 dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the incident spot on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the incident. The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy. Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has declared statewide mourning on November 2 to pay homage to victims of the bridge collapse. This decision was taken in the meeting chaired by PM Modi.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Ashes of Mulayam Singh Yadav To Be Immersed Tomorrow

Live Updates

  • 8:13 AM IST

    Arunachal earthquake: A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang today, the National Center for Seismology said informed on 1 November. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 4:07 am. The NCS said the quake was centered 81 km north of Tawang at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

  • 8:07 AM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy: Rescue operations resume at the spot of the Morbi incident, teams of Indian Navy and NDRF deployed.

  • 8:07 AM IST

    Delhi Pollution: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, with AQI recorded at 385 this morning.

  • 8:06 AM IST

    Stubble burning: In comparison to Punjab, there are not even 10% cases of stubble burning in Haryana. Last year there were 2,561 incidents of stubble burning, which has decreased to 1,925 this year while 13,873 incidents have taken place in Punjab this year, said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

  • 8:05 AM IST

    Pakistan earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred 303km NNW of Islamabad, Pakistan today around 1:15am. The depth of the earthquake was 120 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology