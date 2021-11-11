Breaking News Updates November 11, 2021: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Thursday take out a ‘padyatra’ (foot march) across various parts of Lucknow as part of the grand old party’s ‘Pragati Yatra’ launched last month in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the foot march today is scheduled to begin at the Badi Kaliji temple in the Chowk area and end at the Dargah Hazrat Abbas after cutting through the Old City. According to a letter that the local Congress committee in Lucknow issued for the people of the city, the padyatra aims to raise awareness regarding the party’s electoral promises, especially in the interest of women and public welfare. The route chosen for Priyanka Gandhi’s foot march is seen as politically significant; according to Congress, it is intended to play on the “secular” chord of a Lucknow long past to propagate the party’s idea of a nation. As per a report citing Ajay Kumar Lallu, the UP Congress chief, the padyatra on Thursday is aimed at reminding people that the thread which binds India is a shared legacy “above the realms of caste and religion”.Also Read - Air Pollution Crisis : Expert Tips to Protect Yourself From Unhealthy Air | Watch Video