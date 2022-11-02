Breaking News Live Updates Nov 2: The layer of smog lingering over Delhi thickened on Tuesday, lowering visibility while air quality turned for the worst amid calmer winds and raging farm fires in Punjab. The overall air quality index today indicated “upper end of very poor” air quality, according to SAFAR. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was in the ‘severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data this morning. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said air quality is likely to remain within “very poor” or “lower end of severe” for the next three days due to the combined effect of transport of stubble burning-related pollutants as well as local emissions and weather conditions.Also Read - Top News today: RBI To Launch First Pilot Of Digital Rupee Today, LPG Price Of Commercial Cylinders Cut By 115.50 In Delhi- Watch