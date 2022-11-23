live

News Highlights: Meghalaya CM Hands Over Ex-Gratia Of 5 Lakh To Kin Of Those Deceased In Border Violence

Updated: November 23, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Breaking News Highlights, Nov 23: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday and a few cabinet members visited Mukroh village to hand over Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of each of the five persons who were killed during recent clashes in a disputed border area with Assam. Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at a disputed location in West Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck, allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam. Interacting with the family members of the deceased, the chief minister expressed his condolences on behalf of the state government and told them that all official functions and festivals have been cancelled in the wake of the incident.

  • 11:39 PM IST

  • 11:38 PM IST

  • 10:39 PM IST

    A woman age 35 years was found dead with her throat slit in her rented room in Delhi. Her husband was also later found hanging in Sonipat. The prime suspect in the case is her husband who was spotted with her in the morning of the same day, probe underway: Delhi Police

  • 9:19 PM IST

    Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on November 23:

    *The appointment of election commissioner Arun Goel came under scrutiny by the SC which sought from the Centre the original records pertaining to his appointment for perusal, saying it wanted to know whether there was any “hanky panky”.

    *SC said the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the consultative process for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner would ensure independence of the poll panel.

    *SC directed all state electricity regulatory commissions to frame regulations under the law prescribing terms and conditions for determination of power tariff within a period of three months.

    *SC said it will hear on December 6 a plea related to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and objections related to the draft constitution for the sports body.

    *SC agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing to quash the sanction given for conducting the Indian Racing League (IRL).

    *SC said it will hear on Thursday the matter pertaining to the felling of trees at Mumbai’s Aarey Colony, the site for a metro car shed project.

    *SC agreed to hear a 2018 PIL filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation seeking direction to the Centre to notify appointments of the candidates in the higher judiciary whose names have been reiterated by the Collegium

  • 8:44 PM IST

    India carries out successful training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island. The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range & validated all operational parameters of system.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    Assam Cabinet advises state police to restrain use of lethal weapons while dealing with civilian issues: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • 8:43 PM IST

    Assam Cabinet approves handing over of Assam-Meghalaya border violence probe to CBI: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • 8:42 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh govt likely to introduce bill during special session of state Assembly next month that provides for reservation in jobs, admissions in educational institutions in proportion to population of different categories in state: Officials

  • 7:48 PM IST

    Cyber security incident at AIIMS | National Informatics Centre team working at AIIMS suspects it to be a ransomware attack. As of 7:30 pm hospital services are running on manual mode: AIIMS

  • 6:40 PM IST

    Russian strikes kill three, injure six in Kyiv, reports AFP

