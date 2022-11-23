live

News Highlights: Meghalaya CM Hands Over Ex-Gratia Of 5 Lakh To Kin Of Those Deceased In Border Violence

Breaking News Highlights, Nov 23: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday and a few cabinet members visited Mukroh village to hand over Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of each of the five persons who were killed during recent clashes in a disputed border area with Assam. Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at a disputed location in West Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck, allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam. Interacting with the family members of the deceased, the chief minister expressed his condolences on behalf of the state government and told them that all official functions and festivals have been cancelled in the wake of the incident.

