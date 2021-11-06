Breaking News Updates November 6, 2021: Delhi woke up to one of its most polluted mornings this year after Diwali, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) data, with farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, and the use of fireworks on Diwali night (Thursday) contributing to the spike. The AQI was 382 on Diwali day this year, 414 in 2020; 337 in 2019; 281 in 2018; 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016. A thick layer of acrid smog hung over Delhi-NCR on Friday after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali and emissions from farm fires in the region peaked at 36 per cent. Residents in many parts of Delhi-NCR complained of an itchy throat and watery eyes on Friday. The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (469), Greater Noida (464), Ghaziabad (470), Gurgaon (472) and Noida (475) also recorded ‘severe’ air pollution levels. Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government had announced a complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2022, and ran an aggressive campaign against their sale and use. Meanwhile, Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on Friday said the pollution levels are dangerous for the elderly people as well as COVID recovered patients.Also Read - Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Best Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Images For Your Loved Ones