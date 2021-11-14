Breaking News LIVE Updates November 14, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura today. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council comprising of the States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands here in Tirupati. Stay tuned to this blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - No School, Construction Activity in Delhi; Offices to Work From Home: CM Kejriwal’s Plans to Combat Air Pollution

Live Updates

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Congress’ ‘Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022’ in Bulandshahr and Moradabad on November 14 and 15 respectively

  • 6:58 AM IST

    PM Modi will transfer first PMAY-G instalment to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura today