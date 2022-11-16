live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Rishi Sunak Says Coordinating With NATO Allies After Russian Missile Lands In Poland

Breaking News LIVE Updates November 16: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Updated: November 16, 2022 6:52 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Breaking News LIVE Updates November 16, 2022
Breaking News LIVE Updates November 16, 2022

Breaking News LIVE Updates November 16: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said UK stands in solidarity with NATO ally Poland as two were killed after Russian missile landed near the Ukraine border. “I have just spoken to Polish President @AndrzejDuda following reports of a missile strike in Poland. I reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland and expressed condolences for the victims. We will remain in close contact and continue to coordinate with our NATO allies,” Rishi Sunak said in a tweet. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 6:51 AM IST

    Rishi Sunak Says Coordinating With NATO Allies

  • 6:22 AM IST

    NATO calls emergency meet | NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is “monitoring the situation”. Multiple media reports said the NATO chief will chair an “emergency meeting” of the alliance’s 30 member states on Wednesday in Brussels. “Spoke with President Duda @prezydentpl about the explosion in poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. nato is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established,” Stoltenberg tweeted.

    Multiple media reports said the NATO chief will chair an “emergency meeting” of the alliance’s 30 member states on Wednesday in Brussels. https://twitter.com/jensstoltenberg/status/1592627634042986497

  • 6:00 AM IST

    Poland summons Russian envoy over ‘missile’ incident | “On 15 November 2022, another hours-long, massive shelling took place of the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. At 3:40 pm, a Russia-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow, district Hrubieszow, Lubelskie province, and resulted in death of two citizens of the Republic of Poland,” the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 16, 2022 6:03 AM IST

Updated Date: November 16, 2022 6:52 AM IST