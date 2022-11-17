live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Air Quality In Delhi Dips To ‘Poor’ Category

Breaking News LIVE Updates November 17: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates November 17

Breaking News LIVE Updates November 17: US President Joe Biden congratulated Republicans for winning the majority in the House of Representatives and vowed to cooperate with his political rivals to deliver results for the American people. “I congratulate Leader (Kevin) McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, and am ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families,” Biden said in a press release. “I will work with anyone – Republican or Democrat – willing to work with me to deliver results for them.” Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Load More