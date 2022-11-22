live

Breaking News Live: Delhi’s AQI Improves But Remains In ‘Poor’ Category, Temperature Dips Further

Updated: November 22, 2022 8:15 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News LIVE Updates November 22, 2022

Breaking News, November 22: The air quality in the national capital remained ‘poor’ this morning as the Air Quality Index was recorded at 286, reported news agency ANI. Besides Delhi, the air quality of Gurugram also improved to ‘poor’ category with index at 266. However, Noida’s air quality remained in ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning with AQI at 312.

The air quality in Delhi is expected to improve further on Wednesday with an estimated AQI of 245, according to SAFAR.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the national capital hovered around 27°C while the minimum was around 9°C.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    2nd round of Foreign Office Consultations b/w India & Uganda was held today in Delhi. Puneet R Kundal, Jt Secy (E&SA), MEA led Indian delegation while Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, Permanent Secy from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda led Ugandan delegation: MEA

  • 5:46 PM IST

    India – UAE bilateral trade to surpass 88 billion dollars this year

    UAE is now India’s third largest trading partner, after US & China with a projected bilateral trade of 88 billion dollars for current financial year, surpassing last financial year’s figures of 73 bn dollars

  • 5:41 PM IST

    J&K | The country has over 50% people who are below the age of 25. If we take them in as Agniveers, teach them & send them back, some will be absorbed by us, others by paramilitary, police forces & remaining can be self-employed: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander

  • 5:30 PM IST

  • 5:20 PM IST

    An ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be released to the next of kin of the deceased individuals : Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

  • 4:57 PM IST

    The Punjab Police has launched a massive drive, for verification of arms licences. It has been observed that many weapons have been issued to fake addresses: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

  • 4:49 PM IST

    The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in coordination with Central Monastic Body of Bhutan is be hosting a 24-member delegation of Bhutanese monks visiting India from November 22 -30.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    Rupee gains 12 paise to close at 81.67 (provisional) against US dollar

  • 4:33 PM IST

    Kolkata | West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul says, “There will be a ‘khela’ here in December. More than 30 TMC MLAs are in contact with our party. They know that their Govt will not continue for long after December. Their existence is at stake.”

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Foreign Secretary raises human trafficking issue during Myanmar visit: MEA

Published Date: November 22, 2022 6:39 AM IST

