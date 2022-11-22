live

Breaking News Live: Delhi’s AQI Improves But Remains In ‘Poor’ Category, Temperature Dips Further

Breaking News LIVE Updates November 22, 2022

Breaking News, November 22: The air quality in the national capital remained ‘poor’ this morning as the Air Quality Index was recorded at 286, reported news agency ANI. Besides Delhi, the air quality of Gurugram also improved to ‘poor’ category with index at 266. However, Noida’s air quality remained in ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning with AQI at 312.

The air quality in Delhi is expected to improve further on Wednesday with an estimated AQI of 245, according to SAFAR.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the national capital hovered around 27°C while the minimum was around 9°C.

