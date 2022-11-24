Breaking LIVE: Majeed Memon Leaves Sharad Pawar’s NCP

live

Updated: November 24, 2022 5:20 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 24: MBBS students of Karnal Kalpana Chawla Medical College have been protesting for the last 23 days on the state government bond policy. The protesters warned the government to intensify their protest by declaring and indefinite strike if the decision to withdraw the bond policy was not taken immediately. Earlier the representative of medical colleges in Rohtak, Karnal, Mewat and Khanpur met DMER Dr Aditya Dahiya. According to the state government’s bond policy introduced in November 2020, the MBBS doctors have to pay an amount of Rs. 40 lakh as a bond to the state government for admission to a government college. As per the new notification dated November 7, “all candidates completing their MBBS course from government medical colleges in the state of Haryana, shall have to execute a tripartite bond at the time of admission amounting to Rs. 36.40 lakh in government medical colleges and Rs. 32.80 lakh in government aided medical colleges i.e MAMC, Agroha which will be signed at the time of admission between the candidate, bank and government.”

Live Updates

  • 5:24 PM IST

    Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court reserves the order on jail AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s plea demanding food as per his religious beliefs. The court will pass the order tomorrow.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    Delhi | Polygraph test is underway, there can be more sessions. More information can not be shared. A collective team of experts will decide when Narco test will be conducted: Deepa Verma, Director, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Shraddha murder accused Aftab

  • 5:22 PM IST

    Majeed Memon leaves NCP: “My gratitude to NCP Chief Hon’ble Sharad Pawarji for giving me honour and invaluable guidance during my 16 years with NCP. For personal reasons I cease to be a member of NCP with immediate effect. My best wishes always with Pawar Saheb and the Party.,” said former MP

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Delhi | 200 restaurants and eateries across Delhi granted licenses to operate open-air dining in terraces and open spaces attached to them. Of the licenses granted so far, 155 are for open-space dining and the remaining 45 are for terrace dining: MCD officials

  • 1:07 PM IST

    Morbi bridge collapse | Compensation paid to critically injured is also low, the Court observed.

    Gujurat High Court comes down heavily on state govt in terms of giving compensation. Court observes that the compensation given to kin of the deceased is less. HC said that compensation should be realistic & also the need of the hour is paying appropriate compensation

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Lt General Asim Munir Appointed Pakistan’s New Army Chief

    PM of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff & Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff: Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandes money laundering case | Delhi’s Patiala House court defers the hearing on charges in the Jacqueline Fernandes matter for 12th December.

    She appeared before the Court today in connection with the Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    Kamal Hassan admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai

    Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai last night after he complained of fever.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    SIA conducts raids at multiple locations across South Kashmir

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Maharashtra Measles cases | 233 measles cases reported in Mumbai this year, 12 deaths reported this year, as per the data by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

