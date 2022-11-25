live
Breaking News Live Updates: AAP Leader Sandeep Bhardwaj Found Dead At His Residence, Probe Underway
Stay tuned to India.com for live updates from India and across the world.
Breaking Live Updates, November 25: In a shocking incident, Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing secretary, Sandeep Bhardwaj was found dead at his Rajouri Garden residence, on Thursday, said police. As per reports, Bhardwaj was taken to “Kukreja hospital” by one of his friends.
Also Read:
- Top 10 News: Ronaldo Becomes First Man To Score In Five FIFA World Cups, Major Fire In Old Delhi's Bhagirath Palace Market - Watch
- Top 10 News: Madrassas Under Uttarakhand Waqf To Have Dress Code, Germany Loses Against Japan In FIFA World Cup - Watch Video
- Breaking News Highlights: Speeding Car Kills Cop, Injures 7 As It Rams Into Crowd
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over Bhardwaj’s death and offered condolences.
Further investigations are underway.
Stay tuned to India.com for live updates from India and across the world.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.