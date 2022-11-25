live

Breaking News Live Updates: AAP Leader Sandeep Bhardwaj Found Dead At His Residence, Probe Underway

Breaking Live Updates, November 25: In a shocking incident, Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing secretary, Sandeep Bhardwaj was found dead at his Rajouri Garden residence, on Thursday, said police. As per reports, Bhardwaj was taken to “Kukreja hospital” by one of his friends.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over Bhardwaj’s death and offered condolences.

Further investigations are underway.

