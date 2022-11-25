live

Breaking News Live Updates: AAP Leader Sandeep Bhardwaj Found Dead At His Residence, Probe Underway

Updated: November 25, 2022 9:57 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking Live Updates, November 25: In a shocking incident, Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing secretary, Sandeep Bhardwaj was found dead at his Rajouri Garden residence, on Thursday, said police. As per reports, Bhardwaj was taken to “Kukreja hospital” by one of his friends.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over Bhardwaj’s death and offered condolences.

Further investigations are underway.

Live Updates

  • 1:47 PM IST

    J&K | A suspicious polythene bag has been found on a bus near Nashri Naka in Ramban. More details awaited: J&K Police

  • 12:47 PM IST

    Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union stops fuel transportation to Meghalaya amid border dispute

    Following the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union on Friday said that it has stopped the transportation of fuel to Meghalaya. The Union sent letters to PSU oil marketing companies informing them of their decision to not load fuel in tankers.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    UN asks Taliban to end gender-based violence in Afghanistan

  • 7:42 AM IST

    Remote control fire fighting machine also used to douse the fire | Pics

  • 7:03 AM IST
    Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumes

    Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Borgaon, Madhya Pradesh. Today is the 79th day of the Yatra. It will go through 7 districts of the state over the next few days.
  • 6:58 AM IST

    INDVSNZ 1st ODI | New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss; opts to bowl vs India in Auckland. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are set to make their ODI debuts.

Published Date: November 25, 2022 6:24 AM IST

