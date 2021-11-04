Breaking News LIVE Updates November 4, 2021: Sticking to tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with Indian Army soldiers this year too. PM Modi will spend time with jawans in the forward area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri today. On the occasion of Diwali today, the Delhi Metro will operate its last train services at 10 pm from all its terminal stations except the Green Line, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. “On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 4, will start at 10pm from terminal stations of all metro lines except Green Line (i.e, Line-5 from Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahdurgarh) stations),” the DMRC said in a statement on Tuesday. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali with Army Jawans in Rajouri