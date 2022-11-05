Breaking LIVE: Two Killed After 100-Year-Old Building Collapses In Chennai’s Mint Street

Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 5: Two people were killed and two others were injured after a portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed in Chennai’s Mint street on Friday night. Fire service personnel rescued the injured and began clearing the debris. The building was reportedly weakend due to days of rain and it collapsed and fell on pedestrians.

