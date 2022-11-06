Breaking LIVE: Air Quality Continues To Dip In Delhi-NCR

Breaking News Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for latest and live updates from India and around the world.

Updated: November 6, 2022 7:34 AM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Breaking News live updates November 6, 2022
Breaking News live updates November 6, 2022

Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 6: 15 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy (SLN) as they were allegedly poaching in the northern waters of the island nation and two trawlers were seized on Saturday evening.

Also Read:

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) said that the arrests were made during “a special operation in seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka’s waters”.

“Sri Lanka Navy remains ever alert to foil illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters and regularly conducts patrols and operations to prevent such activities. As an extension of these efforts, the North Central Naval Command mounted a special operation, having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters, in seas north of Talaimannar,” SLN said in a statement.

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES NOV 6 LATEST NEWS

Live Updates

  • 7:26 AM IST

    Three-alarm fire breaks out in Manhattan high-rise

    A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan today, leaving 38 people injured, two sustained critical injuries: New York City Fire department

  • 7:24 AM IST

    Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR.

    Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in the ‘Very Poor’ category, and 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the ‘Very Poor’ category. Delhi’s overall AQI is currently in the ‘Very Poor’ category at 339.

  • 7:17 AM IST

    Imran Khan’s speeches and press conferences banned on all TV channels

    Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban on all TV channels from broadcasting and rebroadcasting PTI chief Imran Khan’s speeches and press conferences, reports Pakistan’s Geo News.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Donald Trump doubling down on voting conspiracy theories

    With midterm elections Tuesday, former US president Donald Trump is doubling down on voting conspiracy theories he has wielded ever since the 2016 election, which he won, and amplified since his defeat four years later.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Pop singer Aaron Carter passes away at 34

    Pop singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter passes away at 34

  • 6:59 AM IST

    Wrestler Sushil Kumar released from Tihar jail

    Sagar Dhankar murder case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar released from Tihar jail

  • 6:13 AM IST

    Punjab: Stubble burning continues in the fields of Bathinda – WATCH

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 6, 2022 6:11 AM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 7:34 AM IST