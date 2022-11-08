Breaking LIVE: Amendment Allows Sale Of Electoral Bonds For 15 Extra Days During Election Years

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for latest and live updates from India and around the world.

Updated: November 8, 2022 7:04 AM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Breaking News live updates November 8, 2022
Breaking News live updates November 8, 2022

Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 8: The electoral bonds scheme was amended by the Centre on Monday through a gazette notification. The amendment facilitates their sale for 15 extra days during the “year of general elections to the legislative assembly of states and Union territories with legislature”.

Also Read:

Earlier, only an additional period of 30 days was allowed to be specified by the Centre in the year of general elections. With the Electoral Bond Amendment Scheme 2022, an additional period of 15 days will be allowed in those years that have state elections also.

“An additional period of fifteen days shall be specified by the Central government in the year of general elections to the legislative assembly of states and Union territories with legislature,” the gazette notification stated.

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES NOV 8 LATEST NEWS

Live Updates

  • 7:02 AM IST

    WATCH: Maharashtra: NCP leader Jitendra Awadh & his supporters block the screening of a Marathi film in Thane.
    “The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?,” says Jitendra Awadh

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Mathura, UP: Devotees light diyas to celebrate Dev Deepawali; Visuals from the Mathura Ghat

  • 6:25 AM IST

    WATCH: EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Moscow, Russia to meet with his Russian counterpart here today.

    Jaishankar had last visited Russia in July 2021 followed by the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to New Delhi in April 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 8, 2022 6:00 AM IST

Updated Date: November 8, 2022 7:04 AM IST