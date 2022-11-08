Breaking LIVE: Amendment Allows Sale Of Electoral Bonds For 15 Extra Days During Election Years

Breaking News live updates November 8, 2022

Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 8: The electoral bonds scheme was amended by the Centre on Monday through a gazette notification. The amendment facilitates their sale for 15 extra days during the “year of general elections to the legislative assembly of states and Union territories with legislature”.

Earlier, only an additional period of 30 days was allowed to be specified by the Centre in the year of general elections. With the Electoral Bond Amendment Scheme 2022, an additional period of 15 days will be allowed in those years that have state elections also.

“An additional period of fifteen days shall be specified by the Central government in the year of general elections to the legislative assembly of states and Union territories with legislature,” the gazette notification stated.

