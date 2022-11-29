live

Breaking LIVE: NIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi, Aides

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday was conducting raids in several states at premises linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides. Bishnoi is currently under arrest by the NIA in connection with terror-gangster nexus case. During his questioning, the NIA had learnt about a few conspiracies after which they decided to conduct search operations.”Investigations have revealed that Lawrence along with his brothers, Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi and associates, including Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar and Sampat Nehra were also raising funds to carry out all such terror/criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons and widespread extortion,” said an NIA official.

