Breaking LIVE: NIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi, Aides

Updated: November 29, 2022 9:35 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday was conducting raids in several states at premises linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides. Bishnoi is currently under arrest by the NIA in connection with terror-gangster nexus case. During his questioning, the NIA had learnt about a few conspiracies after which they decided to conduct search operations.”Investigations have revealed that Lawrence along with his brothers, Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi and associates, including Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar and Sampat Nehra were also raising funds to carry out all such terror/criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons and widespread extortion,” said an NIA official.

    Jaipur | If Rahul Gandhi has said that both (Sachin Pilot and I ) are assets then we’re assets. Every worker is an asset and together we’ll make Bharat Jodo Yatra a success. We’ll win 2023 Assembly polls as people are supporting us and atmosphere is in our favour: Rajasthan CM

    Assam Meghalaya Tensions | NHRC has taken cognizance of a memorandum by CM of Meghalaya that 6 persons, including one Assam forest official, had died in firing by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya on 22nd November: NHRC

    Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane

    Shraddha murder case | Delhi Police will seek permission from the court to conduct narco test on December 1: Special CP law & order, Sagar Preet Hooda

    Lowest Covid cases recorded in country since April 2020

    India logged 215 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 2020, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,72,068, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.The active cases further declined to 4,982, while the death toll climbed to 5,30,615 with one fatality being reported from Delhi, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry. A decrease of 141 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI)

    Delhi Pollution | Air quality in Delhi dips to the ‘Very Poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 313 this morning.

    Visuals from Barapullah and Akshardham.

    Adityanath reviews master plan for Ayodhya City-2031, bats for sustainable development

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the master plan for Ayodhya City-2031 and directed officials to develop it as a model city of urban development with ease of living as its basis.

    Envisioning Ayodhya as a climate-friendly city, the chief minister directed officials to plan the project in such a way that all boats and steamers operating in Saryu river run on green fuel and vehicles on road are powered by electricity.

    During the meeting, the chief minister laid emphasis on a “common building code” in areas surrounding the Ram temple, saying similar shaped buildings and identical paints on them will add to the project’s beauty.

    Shraddha murder case | Those accused of attacking Aftab’s police van yesterday were produced in the court & were sent to judicial custody. Team is trying to identify & arrest the remaining accused: Delhi Police

    Massive multi-state raids in India today

    In a fresh crackdown against gangster nexus, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning launched massive multi-state raids covering six districts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi: Sources

