Breaking News Live Updates Oct 12, 2022: The Allahabad High Court has observed that a Muslim man, who marries for the second time against the wishes of his first wife, cannot seek a decree from any civil court to compel the first wife to live with him. The bench comprising Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Justice Rajendra Kumar, made this observation while dealing with an appeal filed by a Muslim man, challenging a family court’s order dismissing his case for restitution of conjugal rights. The bench, while dismissing the plea, said as per the mandate of the Holy Quran, a man can marry up to four women but if he fears that he will not be able to deal with them justly then can marry only one. “If a Muslim man is not capable of fostering his wife and children, then as per the mandate of the Holy Quran, he cannot marry another woman,” the court observed. The court also opined that a Muslim husband has the legal right to take a second wife even while the first marriage subsists.Also Read - News Highlights: Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi And Adjoining Areas In Next Two Hours, Says Regional Met Dep

