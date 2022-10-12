Breaking News Live Updates Oct 12, 2022: The Allahabad High Court has observed that a Muslim man, who marries for the second time against the wishes of his first wife, cannot seek a decree from any civil court to compel the first wife to live with him. The bench comprising Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Justice Rajendra Kumar, made this observation while dealing with an appeal filed by a Muslim man, challenging a family court’s order dismissing his case for restitution of conjugal rights. The bench, while dismissing the plea, said as per the mandate of the Holy Quran, a man can marry up to four women but if he fears that he will not be able to deal with them justly then can marry only one. “If a Muslim man is not capable of fostering his wife and children, then as per the mandate of the Holy Quran, he cannot marry another woman,” the court observed. The court also opined that a Muslim husband has the legal right to take a second wife even while the first marriage subsists.Also Read - News Highlights: Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi And Adjoining Areas In Next Two Hours, Says Regional Met Dep

Live Updates

  • 4:11 PM IST

    Olympian Sushil Kumar charged u/s of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly & other sections including criminal conspiracy
    A Delhi Court frames charges u/s of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly & other sections including criminal conspiracy against Olympian Sushil Kumar & 17 others in junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. Court has also framed charges against 2 absconding accused.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    IAEA chief meets Putin
    In talks with Putin, IAEA chief Grossi raises concerns over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safety.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Union Cabinet approves Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    Union Cabinet has approved the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. It will incorporate the provisions of the 97th Constitutional Amendment: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

  • 3:38 PM IST

    India’s first ‘Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary

  • 3:36 PM IST

    President Murmu’s interaction with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala, Tripura.
    “They represent the state’s social diversity & seem satisfied with welfare initiatives for them. I urged them to focus on education of their children, particularly girls,” she tweets.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    Demonetisation: Supreme Court next hearing on November 9

    SC’s Constitution Bench issues notice on all intervening applications & fresh petitions challenging Centre’s decision to demonetize Rs 500 & 1,000 notes in 2016 & consider whether issue of demonetisation is academic. Centre & RBI seek time to file affidavits. Next hearing, Nov 9

  • 1:13 PM IST

    Russia detains eight suspects over deadly explosion on bridge linking Crimea to Russia

    Russia has detained eight suspects over a deadly explosion on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said. It blamed Ukraine for the ‘terrorist attack’ on Saturday, in which a massive fire from a truck bomb killed three people: AFP News Agency

  • 10:20 AM IST

    DCW Chief Swati Maliwal receives rape threat on Instagram for speaking against Sajid Khan.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    Covid cases in India | 2,139 new COVID-19 cases in India today, active cases 26,292.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    BJP to launch Gujarat Gaurav Yatra on Oct 12 to gear up poll campaign ,Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will launch the yatra.