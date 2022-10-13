Breaking News LIVE, Oct, 13, 2022: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state. According to the apex court’s cause list, a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will deliver the judgement in the matter on Thursday. On March 15, the high court had dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students of the Government Pre-University Girls College in Karnataka’s Udupi seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, ruling it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith. During the arguments in the apex court, a number of counsel appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will put their education in jeopardy as they might stop attending classes.Also Read - Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Accused Cooked, Ate Victim's Flesh For 'Prosperity'. Gory Details Emerge

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - Are India-China Direct Flights Resuming Soon? Here's What We Know