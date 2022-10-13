Breaking News LIVE, Oct, 13, 2022: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state. According to the apex court’s cause list, a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will deliver the judgement in the matter on Thursday. On March 15, the high court had dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students of the Government Pre-University Girls College in Karnataka’s Udupi seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, ruling it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith. During the arguments in the apex court, a number of counsel appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will put their education in jeopardy as they might stop attending classes.Also Read - Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Accused Cooked, Ate Victim's Flesh For 'Prosperity'. Gory Details Emerge

  • 7:37 AM IST

    Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Bommagondanahalli, Chitradurga in Karnataka. The Yatra which began on September 7th from Kanniyakumari has covered a distance of 925 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in J&K.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Digitisation a game changer for Indian economy: IMF chief economist

    Applauding India’s digitisation efforts, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said the move was a game changer as it had allowed the Indian government to do things that would have been extremely difficult otherwise.

    “Digitisation is helping along a number of dimensions. One is financial inclusion, obviously because there are a lot of people in countries like India that were unbanked. And having access to digital wallets is a way in which they can enter into transactions that are not just cash transactions, which are very inefficient,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the chief economist of IMF, told PTI in an interview in response to a question about India’s digitisation efforts. “I think it (digitization) has allowed the (Indian) government to do things that would have been extremely difficult to do otherwise. Yes (it is a game changer). It is certainly something that is a very welcome development, Gourinchas suggested.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    India will have a difficult task as G-20 chair: IMF chief economist

    India, which will hold the G-20 presidency next year, will have a difficult task as the group’s chair to bring countries together on some of the key challenges being faced by the world, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the chief economist of the IMF, said on Wednesday. One of the challenges for the G-20 right now, as we’ve seen, is of course how to deal with geo-economic fragmentation. And geo-economy fragmentation is just reflecting the fact that we’ve seen enormous tensions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Gourinchas told in an interview.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    Kerala Human Sacrifice Case Investigation LIVE: Kerala Police chief Anil Kant has ordered the formation of a special investigation team to investigate the cases registered in connection with the murder of two women in the brutal human sacrifice case. Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sasidharan will be the head of the special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. Perumbavoor ASP Anuj Paliwal will be the chief investigating officer.