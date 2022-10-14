Breaking News Live Updates Oct 14, 2022: India has launched its indigenously developed 5G infrastructure and is ready to share it with other countries as well, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. The 5G that we’ve launched in our country is completely standalone, she said in response to a question. There could be some parts coming from, say, countries like (South) Korea, but (not) coming from somebody else. So complete indigenous technology that we can now provide 5G (to any country) who wants it, she said. So, our 5G is not imported from somewhere else. It’s our own product, Sitharaman said. The 5G services were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in select Indian cities and are likely to cover the entire nation by 2024, she said. On 5G, I think, we can be immensely proud of India’s achievements, Sitharaman said.Also Read - Uganda Ebola Virus Outbreak: What Is Ebola Virus? Symptoms, Causes And Treatment, All You Need To Know - Watch Video

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES OCTOBER 14 LATEST UPDATES

Also Read - Highlights: No citizens to be prosecuted under Section 66A IT Act, Says Supreme Court

Also Read - News Highlights: Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi And Adjoining Areas In Next Two Hours, Says Regional Met Dep

Live Updates

  • 8:20 AM IST

    Pakistani drone shot down | BSF troops shot down a drone that entered India from Pakistan’s side along International Border at 4.35 am in Gurdaspur sector, Punjab. A massive search operation is launched in the entire area: Senior BSF official

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu: Special team arrested accused Satish who allegedly pushed a girl in front of a train at St Thomas Mount railway station yesterday: Police officials

  • 7:24 AM IST

    Bomb attack on Syrian army bus kills at least 18

    A bomb attack on a Syrian army bus near Damascus Thursday killed at least 18 soldiers and wounded 27 others, state media said, in one of the deadliest such operations.

    “A military bus in the suburbs of Damascus was hit by a terrorist bombing using an explosive device that was planted previously, which led to the deaths of 18 soldiers” the official SANA news agency said.

  • 6:31 AM IST

    Earthquake in Chhattisgarh | An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred today at around 5.28 am 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology

  • 6:18 AM IST

    Heavy rains in Prayagraj cause a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas of district as water levels of Ganga, Yamuna rivers rise