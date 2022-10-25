Breaking News LIVE: Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday after skirting the West Bengal coast, the meteorological department said here. It said weather in south Bengal districts is likely to improve from forenoon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclonic storm “Sitrang” pronounced as “Si-Trang” over the northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal is very likely to weaken into a depression and then into a low pressure by Tuesday evening.Also Read - Solar Eclipse on Oct 25: Surya Grahan Time, Visibility in India, Where to Watch and More

STAY TUNED FOR ALL BREAKING NEWS ON INDIA.COM