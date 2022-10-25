Breaking News LIVE: Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday after skirting the West Bengal coast, the meteorological department said here. It said weather in south Bengal districts is likely to improve from forenoon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclonic storm “Sitrang” pronounced as “Si-Trang” over the northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal is very likely to weaken into a depression and then into a low pressure by Tuesday evening.Also Read - Solar Eclipse on Oct 25: Surya Grahan Time, Visibility in India, Where to Watch and More

  • 7:24 AM IST

    US President Bidens host largest ever Diwali reception at White House: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Monday hosted a Diwali reception at the White House in what they called the largest since the People’s House started celebrating the festival during the George Bush administration. Over 200 eminent Indian Americans attended the reception at the East Room. The reception saw some enthralling cultural events, including performances by sitarist Rishab Sharma and dance troupe The Sa Dance Company. The guests, dressed in traditional Indian attires such as saree, lehenga and sherwani, relished some mouthwatering Indian delicacies.

  • 7:22 AM IST

    Diwali in Delhi: A total of 201 calls pertaining to fire incidents were received in Delhi, yesterday during Diwali, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Delhi air quality dips further: Air pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR on the night of Diwali, air quality plummets to ‘Very Poor’ category in Delhi and Noida.