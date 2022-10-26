Breaking News LIVE, Oct 26: Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge will formally take over as Congress president on Wednesday after he is handed over the certificate of election and the baton by Sonia Gandhi at a function. Chairman of the central election authority of the Congress Madhusudan Mistry will formally hand over the election certificate to Kharge at the function, which will also see the presence of outgoing chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Hectic preparations were underway at the Congress headquarters for the ceremony where party president Sonia Gandhi will hand over the baton to her successor, Mallikarjun Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the outfit in 24 years. Kharge defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.
Ahead of his taking over, Kharge called on former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence and spent some time with him. Kharge, 80, takes charge of the party at a time when it faces a tough challenge from a formidable BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has ousted the Congress from many states.Also Read - Kharge Becomes New Congress President — First Non-Gandhi Party Chief After 24 Years; Tharoor Reacts

Live Updates

  • 6:52 AM IST

    Elon Musk must close Twitter deal by Friday or face trial: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has until Friday to close his USD 44 billion Twitter acquisition deal or face a trial, reported CNN Business. The clock is ticking as billionaire Musk has till 5 p.m. ET on Friday to close the deal. Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being investigated by the US federal authorities in connection with his USD 44 billion Twitter buyout deal, said media reports citing a court filing by the microblogging site.

  • 6:51 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Latest News: Three members of a Dalit family were killed while one sustained injuries after another family opened fire at them at Devran village in Damoh district

  • 6:30 AM IST

    Cyclone Sitrang affects over 1000 people in Assam: The situation in Assam continues to remain grim on Tuesday as nearly 1100 people of 83 villages have been affected by the deluge caused by the cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’. Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall and a storm in Assam.

    According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1146 people have been affected by the storm. Sitrang has damaged 325.501 Hect of crops, as per the officials. Numerous trees and electric poles were also uprooted in various parts of the Nagaon district of the state due to the cyclonic storm on Monday night. As per reports, several houses in the Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea estate, and Boraligaon areas of the central Assam district have been damaged due to the storm.

  • 6:29 AM IST

    UK’s Rishi Sunak is first PM of color, but equality fight not over: Sunak, 42, will be the first Hindu and the first person of South Asian descent to lead the country, which has a long history of colonialism and has often struggled to welcome immigrants from its former colonies — and continues to grapple with racism and wealth inequality.

    King Charles III asked Sunak, whose parents moved to Britain from Africa in the 1960s, to form a new government Tuesday, a day after he was chosen leader of the governing Conservative Party.

  • 6:28 AM IST

    Congress President takes charge formally today: With the Congress now remaining in power in only two states — Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — on its own and in partnership as a junior partner in Jharkhand, Kharge’s first challenge is to bring the party to power in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, which go to polls in the next few weeks. Later in 2023, Kharge will face the onerous task of leading the Congress in nine assembly elections that are due including in his home state of Karnataka where he was an MLA for nine terms.

    Kharge’s election also comes at a time the party is reeling under internal rumblings and high-profile exits after a series of electoral debacles and has been reduced to a shadow of its former formidable self.

  • 6:27 AM IST

    Congress President takes charge formally today: Hectic preparations were underway at the Congress headquarters for the ceremony where party president Sonia Gandhi will hand over the baton to her successor, Mallikarjun Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the outfit in 24 years.