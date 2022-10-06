Breaking News Live Updates Oct 6, 2022: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to install the country’s tallest flag, 418-ft high, on the Attari border. After getting the approval from the central and the state governments, the NHAI has hired a contractor after following the process of tendering for the project, said an NHAI official. The present 360-feet high flag was installed in March 2017 at a cost of ₹3.5-crore. In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan hoisted a taller flag (400 feet) adjacent to the Wagah check post on the opposite side in August that year. The new Tricolour will be 18 ft long as compared to the Pakistani flag. Presently, Belagavi or Belgaum Fort in Kote Kere, Karnataka, has the tallest Indian flagpoles measuring 361 ft, just one foot taller than the flag at the Attari border.Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police Issue Traffic Advisory; Entry Restricted in THESE Routes. Deets Here