Breaking News Live Updates Oct 6, 2022: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to install the country’s tallest flag, 418-ft high, on the Attari border. After getting the approval from the central and the state governments, the NHAI has hired a contractor after following the process of tendering for the project, said an NHAI official. The present 360-feet high flag was installed in March 2017 at a cost of ₹3.5-crore. In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan hoisted a taller flag (400 feet) adjacent to the Wagah check post on the opposite side in August that year. The new Tricolour will be 18 ft long as compared to the Pakistani flag. Presently, Belagavi or Belgaum Fort in Kote Kere, Karnataka, has the tallest Indian flagpoles measuring 361 ft, just one foot taller than the flag at the Attari border.Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police Issue Traffic Advisory; Entry Restricted in THESE Routes. Deets Here

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Woman’s body found inside sack in Mumbai’s Kurla

    Body of a woman with tied limbs found inside a sack at a drain in Mumbai’s Kurla area. Police reached the spot, took the body in their possession & sent it for post-mortem. Case registered by the police, further investigation is underway: Mumbai Police

  • 7:00 AM IST

    Maharashtra: DRDO tested 3 remotely controlled unmanned,weaponized boats in Pune,ahead of DefExpo-2022

    With no human on vessel,video feed will be transferred to ground control station;useful for surveillance: Group Director PM Naik, Research& Development Establishment,DRDO