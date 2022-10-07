Breaking News Live Updates Oct 7, 2022: A 32-year-old man sustained severe injuries after being shot at by two assailants on a scooty in the Arjuna Nagar colony here on Thursday night. The man received around four bullet wounds and was rushed to the Medanta hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. According to the police, the victim, Nitin alias Murli, was shot at around 9:40 pm when he was sitting outside his house. The attackers fled the spot after firing at the victim. “The injured is not fit to give a statement. We are investigating the matter,” Manoj Kumar, ACP (City), said.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Historical Drama Breaks Records One At a Time, Enters Rs 300 Club - Check Detailed Report

