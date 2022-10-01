Breaking News LIVE Updates October 1, 2022: Two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter in Baramulla on Friday.Jammu and Kashmir Police got intelligence input on the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village in the Pattan area of District Baramulla. A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the area. During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.Police said in the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed. They have been identified as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama and Aamir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Veshro Shopian.Also Read - 80% Of Employees Need Better Reason To Come To Office, Says Microsoft Work Trend Index Plus Report - Watch Video

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Centre extends Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act for 6 months from today in some places in Arunachal

    Centre has extended Armed Forces(Special Powers) Act, 1958 for 6 months from today in Tirap, Changlang and Longding dist in Arunachal Pradesh (AP) and areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai & Mahadevpur PS in Namsai dist of AP as they are declared as ‘disturbed area’: MHA

  • 6:56 AM IST

    Gujarat: A container caught fire on NH48 near Motiwada village in Valsad. 5 fire tenders reached the spot.