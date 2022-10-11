Breaking News Highlights Oct 11, 2022: Regional Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in parts of Delhi, namely, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili and adjoining areas such as Panipat in Haryana, Shamli in Uttar Pradesh during next two hours. The update was released at 6pm on Tuesday.Also Read - Celebs Spotted: After Manifesting their Wedding at KWK Couch, Kiara & Sidharth Attend Party Hand in Hand- Watch

Live Updates

  • 6:13 PM IST

    Updates to this LIVE Blog have now ended. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Rain In Delhi: Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili), Panipat (Haryana) Shamli (UP) during next 2 hours: Regional Met Centre New Delhi issues weather update at 6 pm.

  • 5:16 PM IST

  • 4:08 PM IST

    Delhi | Delhi government has decided to replace the 40-year-old water pipeline of Bhagirathi Plant. It will help provide clean Ganga water to residents of east Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

  • 4:04 PM IST

    Congress Presidential Poll | Expect poll authority to clarify voting will be by secret ballot, sealed boxes opened in Delhi, votes mixed before counting: Shashi Tharoor

  • 3:26 PM IST

    Bhagirath Biyani, chief of BJP’s Beed dist unit in Maharashtra, allegedly shoots himself dead with his licensed revolver at house, say police. According to an official the BJP leader, who was in 50s, was suffering from some health issues.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to meet Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Oct 14 to discuss Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue. Supreme Court recently nudged two CMs to meet and try to find amicable solution. “We will definitely try to find a way to resolve the issue,” Khattar says.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    Union cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow in Delhi.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President; Ashish Shelar tipped to become treasurer

  • 2:16 PM IST

    India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI | India win the toss and opt to bowl first against South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

    The 3-match series is currently tied 1-1.