Breaking News LIVE Updates, Oct 19, 2021: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off ‘Modi Van’ on Tuesday under the ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ programme to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 20 years as an elected representative. ‘Modi Van’ will operate under the aegis of Kaushambi Vikas Parishad, which is run by BJP’s National Secretary Vinod Sonkar. The van will consist of a 32-inch television and a high-speed internet service which will broadcast PM Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The public rallies and speeches of the leaders will also be broadcasted. The van will also consist of telemedicine. The van has is equipped with a machine that can test 39 blood samples in one go. The van will also release a weekly medical bulletin. This van will administer the oath to the people of the village for cleanliness and plastic-free. It will administer a pledge that will be taken for the conservation of water and for the cleanliness of the river pond of the village. Meanwhile, Former Union minister Babul Supriyo will on Tuesday formally resign as a Lok Sabha MP after being given an appointment in this regard by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The meeting with Birla will take place at 11am, Supriyo announced a day ago. “Sincere gratitude to honourable Speaker Sir Om Birla for granting me his time to formally resign as MP. I will not hold on to the berths/perks/salary of an MP now that I am no longer a part of the BJP that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again,” the singer-turned-politician tweeted. On September 18, Supriyo, who began his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014, joined West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC).

  • 1:57 PM IST

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced that the party will distribute 40 per cent tickets to women candidates in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka is in Lucknow today to review the party’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections. She has been tasked with reviving the Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the 2022 assembly election.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    Weather Update: Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts for 20th Oct, Yellow alert in Kasargod, Alapuzha and Kollam.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    Delhi: A 22-year-old woman stabbed to death by a man, who is suspected to be her jilted lover, in Bindapur area of Dwarka district.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 99 crore on Tuesday

  • 10:01 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe into the targeted killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Under Construction Bridge over Chalthi River in Uttarakhand Washed Away

  • 9:34 AM IST

    Traders Watchlist: Sensex opens for the day, currently at 62,111.64 – up by 346.05 points.

  • 9:32 AM IST
    India covid tally: India reports 13,058 new COVID cases (lowest in 231 days), 19,470 recoveries and 164 deaths in last 24 hrs as per Health Ministry

    Total cases: 3,40,94,373
    Active cases: 1,83,118 (lowest in 227 days)
    Total recoveries: 3,34,58,801
    Death toll: 4,52,454

    Total Vaccination: 98,67,69,411
  • 9:32 AM IST

    Covid Recovery Rate: Recovery Rate currently at 98.14%, highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.54% of total cases – lowest since March 2020. Weekly Positivity Rate (1.36%) less than 3% for last 116 days. Daily positivity rate (1.11%) less than 3% for last 50 days: Union Health Ministry

  • 8:44 AM IST
    Brace for more rains this week, says IMD

    Though the state will get a respite from heavy rainfall for two days, a fresh spell of easterly waves is likely to impact Kerala further from Wednesday. The state received 44cm rainfall against a normal of 18cm from October 1 to 18, around 142% large excess. Meanwhile, there is a concern that the opening of Idukki and Idamalayar together on Tuesday could trigger inundation of low-lying areas of Periyar river banks. Similarly, the opening of Kakki and Pamba dams could trigger flooding in Kuttanad.