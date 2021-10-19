Breaking News LIVE Updates, Oct 19, 2021: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off ‘Modi Van’ on Tuesday under the ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ programme to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 20 years as an elected representative. ‘Modi Van’ will operate under the aegis of Kaushambi Vikas Parishad, which is run by BJP’s National Secretary Vinod Sonkar. The van will consist of a 32-inch television and a high-speed internet service which will broadcast PM Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The public rallies and speeches of the leaders will also be broadcasted. The van will also consist of telemedicine. The van has is equipped with a machine that can test 39 blood samples in one go. The van will also release a weekly medical bulletin. This van will administer the oath to the people of the village for cleanliness and plastic-free. It will administer a pledge that will be taken for the conservation of water and for the cleanliness of the river pond of the village. Meanwhile, Former Union minister Babul Supriyo will on Tuesday formally resign as a Lok Sabha MP after being given an appointment in this regard by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The meeting with Birla will take place at 11am, Supriyo announced a day ago. “Sincere gratitude to honourable Speaker Sir Om Birla for granting me his time to formally resign as MP. I will not hold on to the berths/perks/salary of an MP now that I am no longer a part of the BJP that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again,” the singer-turned-politician tweeted. On September 18, Supriyo, who began his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014, joined West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC).